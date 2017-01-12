Victim's father: 'Justice has been served' after guilty verdict

A former Memphis firefighter accused of killing a woman outside a Target store faced an emotional testimony from a witness in court Tuesday.

Ronald Ellis was in court again on Wednesday, accused of killing Torhonda Cathey in 2014.

A jury found former Memphis firefighter Ronald Ellis guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend.

Ellis killed Torhonda Cathey in 2014.

He took the stand during his murder trial Thursday after two days of testimony. During his time on the stand, Ellis said he was depressed and mixed two powerful things to help him sleep.

Ronald Ellis admitted under oath that he shot Torhonda Cathey. He said he was very sorry for doing it.

"I wasn't thinking, I don't recall my mental capacity," Ellis said. "I was drinking alcohol and taking Ambien, at the same time."

11:31, Ronald Ellis tells the jury that he did shoot Torhonda Cathey and that he is "very much" sorry for doing so. — Justin Jaggers (@JJaggersWMC) January 12, 2017

Cathey was shot and killed in a Target parking lot in 2014.

He said the combination of alcohol and Ambien took him down a spiral of depression. Ellis said he did not set out to kill Cathey. Instead he set out to kill himself.

11:45am, Ellis testifies that on Sept 7 2014, he wanted to commit suicide and wrote a suicide letter — Justin Jaggers (@JJaggersWMC) January 12, 2017

12:02, Ellis says he had his gun in his hand ready to commit suicide in the parking lot of a Fresh Market, then he saw Torhonda Cathey. — Justin Jaggers (@JJaggersWMC) January 12, 2017

On September 8, 2014, he rented a car from Avis. Ellis said he brought two items into that vehicle: a gun and suicide note.

"Today is uh, a good day to, uh, die. Uh, forgive me Father," Ellis said.

As he sat in the rental car, Ellis said he changed his mind. Instead, he went to the Target parking lot to talk to Cathey. Instead of talking to her, investigators said he shot her five times. But, Ellis said he doesn't remember shooting her.

"Autopsy said I hit her five times, but I have no recollection," Ellis told jurors.

Ellis said he's very sorry for what he did, but Cathey's father said he doesn't accept that as an apology.

"If he was sorry, he wouldn't have went that far," Gurnett Cathey said. "Didn't nobody have to push you to do anything."

Cathey said knowing justice has been served makes them feel a little better. But, they know nothing will bring back their daughter, who has a child of her own that she left behind.

"We just know she's gone to be in a better place. But, we feel better because we feel that justice has been served," Cathey said. "[The victim's son] grew up without his mom, not knowing what a mother is and everyone need to know what a mother and father is."

Wednesday, the officers who arrested Ellis told the jury they were thankful Ellis was able to be arrested without any gunfire. Tuesday, witnesses at the Target described the chaotic scene.

