January warmth: Should we be concerned?

Temperatures have been abnormally high the past few days with highs reaching into the 70s. Even though we likely will stay below the 70 degree mark in the extended forecast, temperatures are expected to stay above average through the end of next week.

For some perspective, our average high temperature in mid-January is 49 degrees and our low is 32 degrees. Five days this month had temperatures at or below normal, but you won’t see any 20s or 30s for at least the next week.

So how abnormal is this Winter warm-up?

Due to the location, the Mid-South is a battle ground for fronts and other weather systems pushing through the United States. This allows us to have frequent ups and downs in temperatures.

Last January, there were six days with temperatures at or above 60 degrees and 16 days with temperatures above average. January 2015 also featured a brief warm-up with highs in the 60s for five straight days. And 2014? You guessed it. Multiple days with temperatures at or above the 60 degree mark. In fact, temperatures in the 70s during January have been recorded all the way back to 1890 in the Mid-South.

While it’s not necessarily normal to have temperatures in the 70s, it is certainly not unusual. However, the length of time with these warm temperatures may cause some alarm. This could end up being one of the longest stretches with temperatures above normal for the month of January. The long-range weather models aren’t bringing any significant cold air into the Mid-South for the next nine days. The weather is always changing, so you will have to keep checking back with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest on January’s forecast.

