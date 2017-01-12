Memphis women with opposing political views plan trip to inauguration

Different political views didn't put a damper on their friendship. The two best friends plan to attend the inauguration together. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

It has been a tough political season for friendships, but two women in Memphis--with different political views--are headed to the inauguration together.

Christin Yates and Andrea LeTard met on a blogging site six years ago and had no idea they would become the best of friends.

However, like with many friends across the nation, deciding who should be the next president provoked political tension. Tension got so high that some friends became foes, but not Yates and LeTard. The ladies managed to put their differences aside.

Before the votes were counted, Yates invited her friend on a trip to the capital for the inauguration.

"They said, 'You know what? We are going no matter what the outcome is and it's going to be a lot of fun no matter what,' and they were like, 'You guys should come, too, and it will be a blast,'" LeTard said.

Yates traveled to the last two inaugurations and vowed to never miss an opportunity to witness history.

"I was extremely close to the stage in 2009 and 2013 and just being able to witness it firsthand, it gives me chills just thinking about it," Yates recalled.

In just a few days, the friends will see the sites in Washington and attend the Tennessee Ball.

The ladies said at a time when it is easy to let their differences drive them apart, they are grateful for an unlikely friendship.

"I'm thankful that I do have a friend like Andrea, that we can have serious conversations and we can talk about politics and no matter what each of us thinks, we can still be friends at the end of the day," Yates said.

"Coming together as a nation is something that we've got to do, particularly in these next four years and that's something that Christin and I have done and that's something I hope the rest of the country can do," LeTard said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.