Husband of missing woman indicted in firebombing case

The husband of a missing woman has been indicted for firebombing the home of a man he thought was sleeping with his wife.

Randall Freeman, 31, is facing attempted first-degree murder, along with 17 other criminal charges, for throwing Molotov cocktails at a home on Germanshire Lane in Hickory Ridge.

Investigators said Freeman started harassing the man living there in July 2016. He's accused of making threatening phone calls and slashing tires on the man's car.

Investigators said Freeman threw Molotov cocktails at the man's home in August. In September, the home sustained major damage when more firebombs were thrown. Five people were able to escape without injury.

Two days after that event, Freeman's wife, Keila Ashford Freeman, was reported missing. She has still not been found.

Randall has not been charged in connection with his wife's disappearance.

