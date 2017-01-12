Dave & Buster's headed to the Mid-South

If you’ve ever been to Dave & Buster’s, you know it’s a fun place to be. Mid-Southerners get to experience it locally as the Dallas-based chain makes it way to the Mid-South.

Brixmor Property Group confirmed Dave & Buster’s development Thursday morning.

“Yes, we will be adding Dave & Buster’s as an entertainment anchor at the The Commons of Wolfcreek,” Brixmor spokeswoman Kristen Moore said. “The space was formally occupied by The Sports Authority.”

Officials announced the arcade-restaurant will be located next to Best Buy, on North Germantown Parkway near Wolfchase Galleria Mall.

The chain is scheduled to open at the end of 2017.

