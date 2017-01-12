'Queen of Clean' responds to negativity over inauguration appearance

She's known for her laughs, jokes, and the ability to make everyday situations funny. But, she is also known to keep it clean. It may appear to be a stark contrast to the President-elect as he takes office, but the "Queen of Clean" is heading to Washington D.C. to headline the inauguration.

After it was announced that Christian comedian Chonda Pierce would be attending and participating in several events during the inauguration, including the inauguration itself, Pierce apparently faced some negativity and responded to the "Angry Haters" on Facebook.

According to the Facebook post, Pierce said it wasn't about the person taking office as much as it was about the symbolism and meaning behind the inauguration.

TO ALL THE ANGRY HATERS: Yep! I'm going to the Inaugural! I would have gone if Obama asked me. I would have gone if Hilary asked me. But they didn't. (And I rarely agreed with them on anything.) And btw, their checkered past plays no part in my discussion or decision. Neither does yours or mine. So, yes... I am going. I go because I love America. I am a Patriot. I respect the process and the Office. I may never even see the President. I may never even get close enough to anyone to snap a picture. But I'm going. My performance may never make the news, the tabloids or the history books. But I'm going. I don't need your agreement, your filthy language or even your blessing. I am going because at some point in life you must put aside your opinion, your politics and your anger and remember we are ALL Americans and thousands have died so that I might have the freedom to disagree, vote, protest and even dance at fancy parties.

Pierce also took to social media following the election to urge everyone to stop the hate and come together.

On a Facebook post, she said, "There have been so many nasty comments on my Facebook page about me, faith, God, and BOTH candidates. This kind of chatter MUST stop, folks. I still look forward to a day a woman is President just as I was tearful to have a black man elected President. We truly need to learn to respect one another irregardless of our opinions. There is horrible judgmental statements on both sides...STOP that!! Now, we ALL get back to work and conduct ourselves as Christ followers, good citizens and press forward learning love ALL. God bless!"

She has also been critical of the media coverage of the election, particularly on Election Night, pointing out what she called "overtly biased, liberal coverage and status quo of Washington."

Pierce will attend the Inaugural Ball, the Inaugural Prayer Service at the National Cathedral, as well as the Presidential Inauguration.

For more than two decades, Pierce used real life events and situations to make audiences laugh all over the world. Additionally, she includes a large dose of her faith and trust in God throughout each show.

The Emmy-nominated and best-selling comedian recently released her movie "Chonda Pierce: Laughing In The Dark," which showcases her battle with depression and her husband's death.

She is also the founder of Branches Recovery Center, which opened its doors in 2006. The Center provides counseling and treatment for those with depression, anxiety, and addiction regardless of the individual's ability to pay the expense.

