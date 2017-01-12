What we are working on Thursday afternoon

Weather

*Continued windy

*More rain

*Chilly Friday



Cloudy skies, breezy conditions and highs in the 70s are in store for the Mid-South today. Temps will end up in the low 70s with a gusty south wind again by late in the day. The better chances for rain develop as we head into the next few days, especially by Friday.

For the full forecast, click here.

Newscast Previews

4 p.m. - Firebombing Indictment: the husband of a missing woman indicted for allegedly firebombing someone’s home…the charges he’s now facing and why investigators say he carried out the shocking act.

5 p.m. - Security guard shooting: A simple pedestrian stop ends with one man shot, a car crash and a security guard in critical condition…how officials say the incident quickly turned dangerous and violent.

6 p.m. - Ron Ellis trial: A former firefighter accused of killing his wife ADMITS to shooting her under oath…what he says led up to the deadly incident at a Target parking lot.