What we are working on Thursday afternoon

*Continued windy
*More rain
*Chilly Friday
Cloudy skies, breezy conditions and highs in the 70s are in store for the Mid-South today. Temps will end up in the low 70s with a gusty south wind again by late in the day. The better chances for rain develop as we head into the next few days, especially by Friday.
4 p.m. - Firebombing Indictment: the husband of a missing woman indicted for allegedly firebombing someone’s home…the charges he’s now facing and why investigators say he carried out the shocking act.
5 p.m. - Security guard shooting: A simple pedestrian stop ends with one man shot, a car crash and a security guard in critical condition…how officials say the incident quickly turned dangerous and violent.
6 p.m. - Ron Ellis trial: A former firefighter accused of killing his wife ADMITS to shooting her under oath…what he says led up to the deadly incident at a Target parking lot.
The San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-82 in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday night.More >>
We're sending a High 5 to residents from the uptown area who patrolled their neighborhood just north of downtown Memphis on Saturday!More >>
West Memphis police shot and killed a person who they said robbed a West Memphis hotel. The robbery happened at America’s Best Value Inn in the 2400 block of East Service Road just after 7 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Family Egg Hunt Memphis Botanic Garden Saturday, April 15 1-4 p.m.More >>
Beale Street Bucks did not come without controversy, and now it's back with a few tweaks. One of those tweaks is the number of bucks you'll get to spend on Beale.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.More >>
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
