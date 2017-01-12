Zoo's Grizzly Bears enjoy donated Christmas trees

You wouldn't know that Christmas is over if you happened to be at Memphis Zoo on Monday.

Zookeepers brightened the day for the two grizzlies, Hydee and Peak, when they were provided with donated Christmas trees.

CLICK HERE: To view more photos of the bears with their trees

According to Memphis Zoo, the donated trees were placed in an empty bear yard. The bears were then allowed into the yard where they discovered their surprise. It was like Christmas all over again.

Zoo officials said allowing the bears access to the donated trees is a form of enrichment for the animals.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.