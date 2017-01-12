2 injured after security guard opens fire

Gunshots rang out when a security guard fired shots at a suspect trying to drive away from a Hickory Hill apartment.

There were two security guards at the apartments when the incident happened. Neighbors said they saw the guards, then heard shots.

One security guard was critically injured; the one who fired the shots was not injured.

"There were two security guards walking around then all of a sudden we heard some shooting," witness Stormy Washington said.

Washington heard the gunshots early Thursday morning at the Bella Vista Apartments where she lives. She said two security guards were making their rounds at her complex before the chaos started.

"It was shocking because we had just talked to both security guards and they say we couldn't stand out on the porch and stuff," Washington said.

According to police, the guards saw a man sitting inside a car smoking marijuana. They went up to the car and one guard tried to get the man out of the vehicle, but the man drove off instead.

He crashed the car into several other cars and then ran away.

Somewhere in that process, police said one security guard opened fire. He defended his actions by saying he heard gunshots before he opened fire.

The man who crashed his car was found soon thereafter with a gunshot wound.

It's unclear if the man was hit by the security guard's gunfire.

"It kind of makes it scary to let your kids come outside and play," Washington said.

We don't know many details about the second security guard who was injured. He was rushed to the hospital with a head injury, but it's unclear at this time how he was injured.

"It's a shame that you always have to look over your shoulders," Washington said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.