Ewing Moving & Storage hiring CDL drivers

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Ewing Moving & Storage is looking for CDL drivers. 

The company is looking to hire drivers that have at least two years of experience and no more than three moving traffic violations. 

The company said applicants must be able to pass a background check and a drug screening. 

For more information, click here or call 901-774-2197 and ask for Human Resources.

