Arson damages 3 apartment units at Ashton Hills Apartments

A fire at Ashton Hills Apartments on Wednesday was determined to be intentionally set, according to Memphis Fire Department.

MFD said the fire broke out at the apartment complex, in the 4000 block of Harriet Road, just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

It took firefighters approximately 15 minutes to control the flames. MFD said three units at the complex sustained smoke, fire and/or water damage.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damages, according to MFD.

Fire officials said the fire was intentionally set in a bedroom closet.

No one was injured and no Red Cross assistance was requested.

The fire remains under investigation.

