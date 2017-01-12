Girl says parents sabotage her future because she's dating black person

A Mid-South teenager has raised more than $16,000 to pay for her college tuition, because she says her parents won't accept her African-American boyfriend.

A Mid-South teenager has raised more than $16,000 to pay for her college tuition, because she says her parents won't accept her African-American boyfriend.

A Mid-South high school girl claims her parents are trying to sabotage her future because she has an African-American boyfriend.

Allie Dowdle, 18, is a student at a private Memphis high school. She said she has a 4.0 GPA and has been working hard to get a great education.

She said when she told her parents she was dating an African-American young man, her father demanded she end the relationship. When she refused, he took away her car, her phone, her personal savings, and told her she would have to pay for college on her own.

In response, Dowdle set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her college tuition. The page reached its $10,000 goal in less than 24 hours, and continues to grow.

GoFundMe confirms the page is valid, but according to the site's own bylaws that does not mean the information contained on the campaign is accurate.

With hundreds of thousands of campaigns, it's not feasible for GoFundMe to investigate the claims stated by each Campaign Organizer. Rather, we provide visitors with the tools to make an informed decision as to who they choose to support. While GoFundMe and its payment partners do provide a number of safeguards to deter fraud, we must insist that visitors follow the advice stated on each and every campaign. "Only donate to people you personally know & trust."

WMC Action News 5 has reached out to Dowdle for an interview. She has not yet responded.

Dowdle's school released the following statement about the viral fundraiser.

We don't feel the school should comment about a personal matter between a girl and her parents.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.