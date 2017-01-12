Riverboat owner, RDC battle over 'riverfront eyesore'

A battle over a riverboat has left the Riverfront Development Corporation sparring with the owner of a "riverfront eyesore."

The owner said he has big plans for the riverboat, but the Riverfront Development Corporation wants to see some major changes.

The Memphis Queen sits along the Mississippi River near the downtown riverfront, and RDC said it is being called a riverfront eyesore.

The Memphis Queen is a former casino boat that spent several years in Iowa.

"[We're] trying to bring some kind of income down from the city to the riverfront," boat owner William Lozier said.

The development corporation wants the boat fixed up or removed. They gave him until January 31 to devise a plan to fix it up or it must go.

CLICK HERE: To view more photos onboard the Memphis Queen

"We're trying to improve the looks of our riverfront. We are trying to upgrade it dramatically," President of RDC Benny Lendermon said. "Doesn't appear to be appropriate for what we're trying to accomplish."

Amid the controversy, the boat's owner said he has big plans for the riverboat.

Lots of office space, meeting rooms, and open space is contained on the boat. Lozier said it's a perfect way to attract tourists downtown, and he could revamp the boat for large events such as proms and concerts.

"It holds three decks," Lozier said. "You can have three events here simultaneously."

He said it could also bring more jobs to Downtown Memphis. He even plans to put a helipad on top of the boat where you can see things such as Bass Pro and Mud Island.

Memphians are as divided as the RDC and Lozier are on the issue.

"Yes, it's fine. It's the Mississippi River, it's supposed to have all boats," Fermando Gomez said.

"It's old, white, and crusty," Michael Smith said.

Lozier said he is confident in his plan and has already invested at least a million dollars into it.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.