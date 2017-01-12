Petition seeks to save The Booksellers at Laurelwood

A petition to save The Booksellers at Laurelwood is gaining signatures.

Right now the petition of about 50 signatures away from reaching its 2,500 signature goal. Click here to look at the petition or sign it yourself.

The store decided to close after being open in Memphis for decades.

A liquidation sale started last week. The owner says he is selling everything from books to furniture.

