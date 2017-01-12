Blazing car fire slows traffic on Poplar - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Blazing car fire slows traffic on Poplar

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Emergency crews extinguished a car fire on Poplar Avenue at Interstate 240.

It is unclear what caused the car to catch on fire or if anyone was injured.

