Uber driver dials 911 to stop panhandler from attacking woman

An Uber driver is credited with stepping in and stopping an aggressive panhandler from attacking a woman in downtown Memphis.

The woman the driver saw being attacked wasn't the panhandler's only target Wednesday night.

Memphis police said the panhandler is Frank Collins.

Prior to his arrest at a local bar, police gave him a ticket for doing the same thing a block down the road.

Several woman told police the man's request for spare change turned aggressive when they denied him.

Marcus Wallace, an Uber driver, encountered the man Wednesday night after Wallace had dropped off a passenger.

"He walked to my vehicle and asked for some change. He said he just got out of jail and he was looking for some help," Wallace said.

Wallace told Collins he didn't have any cash on him. But, Wallace said the panhandler pursued and told him to go to an ATM.

Wallace shut down that idea and said he watched as the man moved on to another woman sitting in her car. He asked for money from that woman as well.

"He asked for some change and walked off and came back to her car beating on her window," Wallace said. "At that point, she looked over at me and held up a phone sign."

It was a sign the frightened woman needed help from police.

Officers recognized Collins from earlier in the night at the Hooters on B.B. King Boulevard.

Police said he was cited for aggressive panhandling after swearing at women and threatening to hurt them outside the restaurant.

Just two blocks away, police once again encountered Collins when it was reported he was being aggressive to women again near the Silly Goose Bar.

But, Wallace said this isn't unusual.

"It's not isolated at all. It pretty much happens all the time for us," Wallace said.

He said the downtown area is a high target for most panhandling. That's why he thinks more police need to patrol the area.

Collins was charged with aggressive panhandling and disorderly conduct.

He posted bond, according to police records, and is out of jail.

