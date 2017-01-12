Tupelo Marching Band to perform in inaugural parade

The Tupelo Marching Band is heading to Washington D.C. and they're hard at work preparing for the big day.

The band will take part in the presidential inaugural parade for President-elect Donald Trump.

Administrators said it was like they received an early Christmas gift when Senator Roger Wicker personally called the band director on December 20 to inform them they had been invited.

Students are still in awe, even shock, after they were selected as one of only seven high school bands to participate.

The band is raising money to pay expenses for their trip. They have a GoFundMe account set up, and have raised $9,500 of their $100,000 goal.

