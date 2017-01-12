Sea of Blue held to honor fallen officers, remember Trooper Jenks

It's a somber event held each year. Law enforcement officers gathered Thursday night to honor their brothers and sisters in blue that were killed in the line of duty.

The annual "Sea of Blue" memorial, held in Covington, is also held on the anniversary of the death of Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Calvin Jenks.

Jenks was murdered on Highway 14 in Tipton County 10 years ago, on January 6, 2007.

The Sea of Blue was rescheduled for Thursday after weather prevented it from being held on the anniversary of Jenks' death.

Representatives from the Covington Police Department, Covington Fire Department, and multiple other nearby agencies participated to honor the fallen.

