Red Hot Chili Peppers get their groove back at FedExForum

Red Hot Chili Peppers took the stage to a jam-packed FedExForum on Thursday night, and it’s hard to think many fans went home disappointed.

Aided by the interesting aesthetic of cascading lights falling from the Forum ceiling, the rock began.

The California four-piece opened their set with three straight smash hits from their incredible decades-spanning catalog, “Around the World,” “Otherside,” and “Snow,” before sliding into their latest release.

It was these hits that sent the crowd into an early frenzy—it’s been a while since RHCP had been to Memphis.

The band was cool and collected, content to playing out their songs. Of course, the off-the-wall antics of Flea, who often went to the mic between songs to tell everyone to love each other, were present.

By the time “Dark Necessities” came up on the setlist, the crowd was electric. It was around this time, if you’re curious, that lead singer Anthony Kiedis’ shirt was escorted from the area.

There was bit of a lull in the setlist from there as the band strayed from some of their massive singles for a bit. Perhaps this was not the band’s doing—the fans are expected to know some other songs right? “Blood Sugar Sex Magik” stood out as a crowd favorite, though.

Flea and crew piped up again, noting their trip to see Carl Winfield (Winfield’s Shoes) as they spent the afternoon in Memphis.

“I’m not sure…great prices, best fitting clothes I’ve ever worn? Not really my thing,” Kiedis joked.

Business kept on as usual, with hits “Californication,” “Higher Ground,” and “By the Way” striking gold with the packed house.

After a quick encore break, guitarist Josh Klinghoffer got full spotlight on the stage, pulling off a quick solo song unlike anything else on the setlist.

Then, a final burst of fun. Flea scaled the stage via handstand, and meanwhile drummer Chad Smith donned a t-shirt with the words “Memphis as….” well, you know the rest.

The show was, somewhat ironically, topped with the biggest party song of the night, “Give It Away.”

With a band with as many hits as the Peppers, it’s hard to fit every jam into one setlist. It was hard to argue with many of the choices, as the band mixed a nice blend of old and new.

Overall, the show felt like what some veteran bands always become—mature, to the point, a big-time spectacle, and without error.

There were no stage dives, no fireballs, and no on-stage partying.

There was what every concert-goer aspires for—good music and fun.

