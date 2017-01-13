Here's a peek at our Friday morning headlines

Happy Friday the 13th!!

It didn't take long for a jury to come back with a guilty verdict against a former Memphis firefighter, who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in a Target parking lot. Hear the emotional reaction outside the courtroom.

We have new reaction from friends of a missing Memphis woman whose husband was indicted in a firebombing case Thursday. The woman is still missing and her husband has not been charged with her disappearance.

Dave and Busters is planning on opening on North Germantown Parkway. The shopping center's landlord confirmed the Texas-based restaurant and arcade will be going into The Commons of Wolfcreek. We'll talk about the timeline to get it open this morning on WMC.

Memphians came together to learn more about the energy burden faced by many of its disadvantaged residents and what they can do to ease that burden. We'll explain this morning.

Three Memphis organizations, including the Memphis Grizzles are hosting Totes of Hope. It's a personal care kit drive in which items for veterans are collected, put in a tote bag, and distributed through Veteran's hospitals or veterans outreach programs. We'll explain how you can volunteer.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced all Cardinal Caravan stops scheduled for today and tomorrow, including the Memphis stop at AutoZone Park, have been canceled due to a threatening winter storm affecting St. Louis.

Weather:

Some clouds this morning and cooler as you get up..It's in the 40s across much of the region. It should stay in the 40s most of the day. There is a slight rain chance today.



Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Accused toe-sucker arrested, more victims asked to step forward

Girl says parents sabotage her future because she's dating black person

You Track Storms: Interactive Radar

Dog helps keep owner alive after accident

Local elected official took 50 trips paid with public funds

