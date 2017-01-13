Man shot during attempted carjacking

A man was injured in a shooting during an attempted carjacking late Thursday night.

Memphis Police Department said the victim was near the intersection of Summer Avenue and Pope Street in Binghampton when two suspects approached him and demanded his 1988 Mercury Grand Marquis.

The victim said he heard four of five gun shots as he drove away. He stopped his car on Birch Street near near Jackson Avenue. That's where officers found him.

MPD said there were several bullet holes in the car and a fragment of a bullet in the passenger seat.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is currently available.

