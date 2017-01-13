Man shot during attempted carjacking

A man is in critical condition after four men shot him after attempting to rob him, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for a missing 70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.More >>
West Memphis police shot and killed a person who they said robbed a West Memphis hotel.More >>
The San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-82 in Game one of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday night.More >>
We're sending a High 5 to residents from the Uptown area who patrolled their neighborhood just north of Downtown Memphis on Saturday!More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
Four people were shot Saturday night at a carnival at Cathedral of the Cross on Center Point Parkway.More >>
