Masked robbers take cash from Jackson Ave. sandwich shop

Memphis Police Department is searching for three men accused of robbing a sandwich shop at gunpoint.

Three men walked into Yum's on Jackson Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday and pulled out guns. They took money from the register and ran from the restaurant.

Two of the suspects were wearing ski masks, and the third was wearing a Halloween mask.

MPD needs your help finding these suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

