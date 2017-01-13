Teen hit by car near Kirby high and middle schools

A 16-year-old boy was hit by a car near the intersection of Kirby Road and Raines Road, which is less than a half mile from Kirby High School and Kirby Middle School.

The boy was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The driver, 37-year-old Archie Hurt, was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license.

