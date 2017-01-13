Robbers take cases of cigarettes from delivery truck

Three robbers took advantage of a parked delivery truck on Poplar Avenue.

Memphis Police department said the suspects robbed two delivery drivers of several cases of cigarettes.

The three men drove away in a newer model white Nissan Sentra or Altima.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

