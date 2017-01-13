MPD investigates reports of students looking at inappropriate photos

Memphis Police Department went to St. Benedict at Auburndale High School after receiving a report that students were looking at inappropriate images.

Officers arrived at the school just before 8 a.m. Friday.

St. Benedict spokesperson initially said nobody at the school called police to report such an incident. However, St. Benedict later said it called police about an incident involving inappropriate photos that happened off campus over the Christmas break.

St. Benedict said MPD found no evidence of inappropriate images at the school. MPD has not yet released the results of its investigation.

