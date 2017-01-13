Major ice storm developing in the Plains and Midwest

MAJOR MIDWEST ICE STORM: The big story in the lower 48 will be the Plains and Midwest ice storm that has already begun. Ice storm warnings extend from St. Louis all the way to way to northwest Oklahoma (dark pink counties on the map above). Notice the light pink areas of freezing rain or sleet showing up across much of south central Missouri and Illinois. There is even some thunder and lightning circled in red which means the rain or sleet is heavy. That means ice will accumulate quickly.
Some areas could see a quarter to one half inch, according to the GFS forecast model below. That is significant icing and will cause lots of tree and power line damage as well as major power outages.
CHILLY, SHOWERY TO START THE WEEKEND: A cold front has pushed into the Mid-South and will hang out over north Mississippi for most of the weekend. That will divide the Mid-South between the cool and the colder air. Temps will range from the 40s over northwest Tennessee into northeast Arkansas up to the 50s and low 60s into north Mississippi. The overall temperature trend in the Mid-South does look above average over the next 15 days according to the European long range model. In fact, it keeps us above freezing during the day and at night. Keep those in the grips of the ice storm in your thoughts and prayers and be thankful we are not dealing with that here in the Mid-South this time around!
