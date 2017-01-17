3 Mid-Southerners receive commuted sentences in Obama's final days

During his final days in office, President Barack Obama is busy commuting sentences for drug offenders--including some that had life sentences.

Two of the convicted offenders commuted by the president are from Memphis.

Ferlandis Urben Herod received a commuted sentence from Obama. He was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kg or more of cocaine in 2005, according to the Washington Post. Herod also has charges for possession with intent to distribute 5 kg or more of cocaine.

Herod was sentenced to life in prison. He received a commuted sentence of 264 months in prison.

Philander Butler also received a commutation from Obama. Butler was sentenced to life in prison for possession of 120 grams of cocaine base with intent to distribute. His commutation was reduced to 262 months.

Lauderdale County also has one individual to benefit from a commuted sentence from Obama.

Antonio D. Patrick, from Halls, TN, was sentenced in 2002 to 262 months in prison with five years supervised probation. According to the Washington Post, he was convicted or possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine. Obama commuted his sentence to expire October 27, 2018, with the condition that he must enroll in residential drug treatment.

Obama also commuted the sentence against former Army intelligence analyst, Chelsea Manning, who leaked American military and diplomatic plans.

For a complete list of those receiving commuted sentences by President Obama, click here.

