SCS Optional School applications will soon be available

In just a few days the optional school applications will be available to Shelby County parents.

The applications are expected to be available for parents to pick up beginning next week.

In recent years, parents who are interested in sending their children to a school outside of their attendance zone have braved the cold weather to line up and get the applications.

But, Shelby County officials said that's not necessary.

The applications have a bar code on them and that bar code reserves a parent's place in the application order.

Those bar-coded applications will be ready for pick-up January 23-January 27. Applications can be picked up January 23 from 6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m, or January 24-26 from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The applications can be picked up in the Division of Optional Schools and Advanced Academics, located at 160 S. Hollywood Street, Room 106.

Bar-coded applications must be submitted online, by mail, or in person by 5 p.m. Friday, January 27.

ONLINE : This option is only available for current SCS students. After obtaining a bar-coded application, current SCS parents can visit the Optional Schools website by clicking here. Once on the site, they can select the Online Application link. Parents will receive an official confirmation receipt after successfully submitting the application online. Students who are new to the District must submit an application by mail or in person.

MAIL : Completed bar-coded applications and required documents can be mailed to the Division of Optional Schools & Advanced Academics, 160 S. Hollywood Street, Rm C106, Memphis, TN 38112. Mailed bar-coded applications must be received by 5 p.m. January 27.

IN PERSON : Completed bar-coded applications will be accepted in person on Friday, January 27, between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the Board of Education auditorium.

NON-BAR CODED APPLICATIONS : Non-bar coded applications can be submitted Friday, January 27, through the start of the 2017-2018 school year. Non-bar coded applications are processed after bar-coded applications in the order they are received and according to specific priority guidelines.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.