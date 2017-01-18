Memphis named a top movie city

Coming in at #10… Memphis! For the fourth consecutive year, Memphis has placed in the Top 15 on MovieMaker Magazine’s Top 15 U.S. Movie Cities List.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said “Memphis’ inclusion in this list is proof of what we already know: That our city is a great one in which to live and work as a moviemaker. I’m proud of the work of Linn Sitler and the Film and Television Commission. And I’m appreciative of the work of Governor Haslam, Senator Norris, and all of state government when it comes to incentives for film and TV projects.”

At the presentation announcing the honor, it was noted that productions such as the upcoming “Million Dollar Quartet/Sun Records” helped give Memphis the best year in history. This, according to the commission which estimated $7 million in local spending from such productions.

Enhancing the Commission’s big-budget clients were award-winning contributions from the Memphis independent film scene, including Commission client, “Free in Deed” – nominated for four “Independent Spirit Awards.” The Indie Memphis Film Festival was also of note. On-Location: Memphis International Film & Music Fest… WLOK’s Black Film Festival…Outflix: The LGBTQ Film Festival all were included in the presentation to create a clear, accurate profile of Memphis as a city where film is embraced – wherein a filmmaker can live and work in the most supportive of environments.

Other factors such as cost of living and number of theaters played a role as well.

For the complete article and list, please visit: Top 15 Movie Maker Cities 2017

