Police: Manager orchestrates $9K heist of business

Javory Jones (left) and Crystal Robinson (right) are charged with conspiring to rob the Cricket Store where Robinson was a manager

A manager helped a man rob her store in West Memphis, according to police. The heist left employees at the store shocked when they found out one of their managers helped in the plan.

Employees at the store said the manager, Crystal Robinson, 24, told them she had been robbed at gunpoint.

"She told us the store had got robbed," employee Kauryn Davis said. "We legit believed her when she was saying she had been robbed."

"She was like, 'I was robbed at gunpoint'," employee Cassandra Cattlet said.

Two people were arrested in connection with the aggravated robbery of the Cricket Store, located on North Missouri Street, on January 17. The robbery was captured on surveillance camera.

Police arrested Javory Jones, 36, for the robbery. But, he wasn't the only one. Investigators also arrested Robinson.

West Memphis Police Department said Robinson was a store manager and conspired with Jones to rob the business.

Jones entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from Robinson on Tuesday. Robinson handed him a money bag containing $9,000 and Jones ran from the store.

Davis said Robinson had talked about being robbed in the past, which makes it even more appalling she would participate in the planning of the armed robbery.

"She's been through situations in the past where she has been scared at gunpoint," Davis said.

During the investigation, detectives learned Jones and Robinson knew each other and had planned the crime together.

"We were pleased with the outcome of this investigation and being able to charge both parties in this crime," Captain Joe Baker said. "There seems to be an increasing trend of employees assisting with thefts and robberies at the place they are employed. We want to send a clear message that if we are able to prove an employee assisted in any way with this type of criminal act, we will seek to charge and prosecute them."

Hearing the store had been robbed at gunpoint frightened the other employees. Now, they said it was all for nothing.

"I was scared, so I was scared for nothing though," Davis said.

Investigators searched Jones' home and found a stolen handgun and approximately $4,000 in his bedroom.

Both people were arrested the day after the crime.

Jones is charged with aggravated robbery, theft by receiving, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Robinson was charged with aggravated robbery and hindering apprehension and/or prosecution.

