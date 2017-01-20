Manager who trashed tenant's apartment will not face charges

VIDEO: Property manager seen yelling at tenant is no longer employed

A former Oxford apartment manager will not face charges after storming into a tenant's apartment and trashing the place. The tenant, who initially considered pressing charges, decided not to follow through with that decision.

The Links property manager was caught on video cursing at the tenant and pushing bottles and food off of the counter.

The manager, who could have faced a misdemeanor charge for malicious mischief, has been fired from her position.

The video surfaced Tuesday night and quickly made its rounds on social media.

In the video, the property manager can be seen yelling at her tenant over what appears to be a mess in the apartment. Before she shuts the door on the camera, she can be seen pushing items off of the counter and onto the floor, creating a bigger mess.

"You're out of here you, m-----f-----. Look at this place," the property manager screamed before telling the tenant, and the others, to leave.

Later, as people in the video were leaving the apartment, the tenant can be heard apologizing as the property manager continues pushing items onto the floor.

"Ma'am, I'm sorry. Ma'am, I'm sorry, I will clean it up. I will clean it up," the tenant pleaded.

The tenant said he had friends over at the apartment when the property manager stormed into the apartment.

