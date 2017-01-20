Administrator of the Year loses license for changing test scores

A Mississippi principal is without a job and without a license after she reportedly told co-workers to change test scores of students.

Lowanda Tyler-Jones, former principal at Heidelberg Elementary School, had her license suspended for 20 years by a Mississippi Education Department Commission.

An unanimous vote was obtained Thursday by the commission to suspend Jones' license. The commission does not have the authority to permanently revoke a teacher's license.

The principal said the increase in test scores was the result of prayer, instead it appears to be the result of her asking teachers and other workers at the school to change the answers on the tests in order to obtain higher scores.

Heidelberg Elementary was also selected to receive the Magnet Schools of America award for being a "Magnet School of Distinction," according to its website.

Tyler-Jones was also named the 2013-2014 Administrator of the Year for the Clarksdale Municipal School District.

Cornishee Bruce-Sims took the position of interim principal of the school following the removal of Tyler-Jones.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, Tyler-Jones and her attorney did not attend the hearing.

