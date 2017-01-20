President Trump signs executive order to 'ease the burden"'of ObamaCare

It was one of his popular campaign promises throughout the campaign: repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, known as ObamaCare.

President Donald Trump wasted no time Friday taking action and moving toward achieving that promise.

He signed an executive order to rollback ObamaCare and the regulations of the act.

According to CNN, the executive order was signed in the Oval Office and "designed to ease the burden of Obamacare as we transition from repeal and replace."

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters about the executive order shortly after Trump took the oath of office. However, there are no further details available regarding the executive order or what exactly is contained in it.

But, it wasn't the only action Trump took within hours of taking the oath.

He also placed a regulatory freeze on all government agencies and departments, according to a memo sent by White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

