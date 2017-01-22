Barone picks up first shutout win for RiverKings

The Mississippi RiverKings (15-7-2) will have a new face on the ice when they return to the Landers Center January 6.

It's that time of the year again for the Mid-South's favorite hockey team. It's that time where ice and pucks meet the battle for cancer.

teven Hoshaw, Matt Harington, and Sam Higgins smile for photo with a child at the hospital. (Source: St. Jude)

The Mississippi RiverKings (16-8-2) lost their leading scorer Wednesday after center Cullen Bradshaw was loaned to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder.

In a physical and aggressive match at Landers Center, the Mississippi RiverKings (18-11-2) shutout the Evansville Thunderbolts (9-18-4) in a final score of 2-0 on Saturday.

Center Cullen Bradshaw, 26, sought to put some more points on the board and reclaim his leader status as the SPHL point leader, but fell short Saturday. Bradshaw was the SPHL leading scorer before being called up to the ECHL Adirondack Thunder. Now, he's back in the Mid-South and seeking to reclaim his number one spot on the SPHL boards.

Despite Bradshaw coming up empty handed, the RiverKings' other returning player - Mike Moran made his weekend return count for Mississippi.

Moran was the RiverKings leading scorer, with 23 points in 19 games, before his call up to the ECHL Atlanta. On Saturday against Evansville, he picked up right where he left off by finding the back of the net in the second period.

The first period was a show of defensive strength, as both teams ended the period empty handed. It was a tone that continued throughout the entire match.

The Thunderbolts only got off 5 shots against Barone, compared to the 10 shots put up by the RiverKings in the first.

After a scoreless first period, the RiverKings came back in the 2nd with vengeance.

Moran put the first point on the board after taking advantage of a penalty kill. Moran sunk a wrist shot from the slot, just out of the reach of Michael Doran's glove, and found the back of the net - putting the RiverKings up 1-0.

Coming off the momentum of Moran's score, just 10 minutes later Corey Tyrell and Mike Grace connected to put in another shot. Tyrell took the assist from Grace and slid a shot between Doan's legs, bringing the score to 2-0 in the 2nd period with just over 8 minutes left.

Barone continued to stand firm and prove to be an impenetrable wall in the 2nd, stopping all 9 shots on goals from the Thunderbolts - including Barone showing off his fast reflexes to make a great save after being just steps from the front of the net.

After Barone shut down all 24 shots the Thunderbolts sent his way in the 3rd period, Evansville attempted to prevent the shutout by pulling Doran and leaving an empty net with one minute left in the match.

The efforts proved fruitless, as the RiverKings held their 2-0 lead and shutout the Thunderbolts - taking the second victory in a row over Evansville in two nights.

The victory wasn't quite enough to move the RiverKings into 3rd in the SPHL, but they do maintain their 1 point lead over Peoria to keep their 4th spot in the league. They trail Knoxville by one point.

The RiverKings will be back at Landers Center Tuesday against third place Knoxville Ice Bears. Puck drops at 10:30 a.m.

