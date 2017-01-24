Barone named SPHL Player of the Week

In a physical and aggressive match at Landers Center, the Mississippi RiverKings (18-11-2) shutout the Evansville Thunderbolts (9-18-4) in a final score of 2-0 on Saturday.

In a physical and aggressive match at Landers Center, the Mississippi RiverKings (18-11-2) shutout the Evansville Thunderbolts (9-18-4) in a final score of 2-0 on Saturday.

Mississippi RiverKings (19-11-2) goaltender Brad Barone (11-7-2) has been a force to contend with for opponents over the last week. This week, his performance on the ice earned him the title SPHL Player of the Week.

Barone led the RiverKings in a shutout against the Evansville Thunderbolts after the Thunderbolts slammed 24 shots at him with none of them able to get past him into the net.

This week, Barone went 2-0-0 after making 35 saves against Evansville on Friday for the first game of the series, as the RiverKings took the win in a 3-2 score. Saturday, he continued his winning streak against the Thunderbolts...shutting them out at Landers Center.

Barone picked up his second consecutive shutout Tuesday, putting up a 1-0 victory against the Knoxville Ice Bears (18-8-3) at Landers Center after Barone recorded 43 saves during the game. Fifteen of those saves came in the third period.

The RiverKings goalie has allowed only one puck to find the back of the net in shootouts, shutting down 16 out of 17 shots against him this season).

He ranks third in saves for the league, putting up 541 saves on the board and is tied for most wins.

Barone's performance on the ice has helped move the Mississippi RiverKings up to third place in the SPHL, moving past Peoria (16-5-7) and tied for points with second place Macon Mayhem (18-6-4)

The Mississippi RiverKings tweeted their excitement about Barone as SPHL Player of the week.

It's only right that Brad Barone gets nominated for SPHL Player of the Week right? Right! https://t.co/oSk0coFJMU — RiverKings ?? (@RiverKings) January 24, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.