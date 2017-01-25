Phishing scam puts 1,937 Tipton County Schools employees at risk

Tax documents for Tipton County Schools employees may be in the hands of hackers.

Tipton County employees who are at risk of identity theft met to talk about their options. (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

A phishing scam received by a Tipton County employee has placed 1,937 Tipton County School Board employees at risk of identity theft after their private information was given to a hacker.

According to the police report, a phishing email was sent to an employee Monday requesting all 2016 employee tax forms and sensitive information. The email appeared to be from Tipton County Director of Schools Dr. William Bibb, so the employee complied with the request--sending sensitive and personal information about all 1,937 Tipton County Schools employees to a stranger.

After a short time, the employee realized it was not a legitimate email from Dr. Bibb. That's when the employee contacted law enforcement.

Information contained in the tax forms included the employees name, address, phone number, date of birth, and social security number.

Employees affected by the breach are now concerned about potential identity theft.

"Very worried because who knows what they could do. We already live paycheck to paycheck to provide for my kids," substitute teacher Valerie Matlock said.

United States Secret Service was also contacted, along with the board of education's legal adviser.

Attorney Jeff Ward called a meeting with employees Wednesday night in Munford to discuss the breach.

"They had heard about the breach. They didn't know what was going to happen," Ward said. "They were scared."

For many, they know this will be something they will deal with for years to come.

"This could be years and years and years," Randy McKee said. "They could just wait in the shadows and get you five, seven years later."

For those affected by the data breach, the are some recommendations for steps you should take.

Resources and important information for victims

You can click here, to got o the FTC Consumer guide on identity theft for important information.

To review your rights as an identity theft victim, click here.

To file an IRS report on your information being part of the breach, click here.

Experts say an example of your explanation for the IRS Form 14039, section 2B could read something similar to the following:

On January 23, 2017 my employer, the Tipton County (TN) Board of Education experienced a compromise of information/data breach of employee information and personal identities. My personal information was included in that event and has placed me at-risk to be a future victim of identity theft. At the direction of my (tax preparer, law enforcement, attorney, etc.) I am filing this affidavit. This incident was reported to the Tipton County (TN) Sheriff's Office, Incident#1701231600.

After the form is processed by the IRS, the IRS should issue you a pin number to use when you file future tax returns.

It is also recommended that you check your credit score at least every six months. You can check your credit score on each of the three credit reporting agencies for free.

Equifax

Experian

Transunion

