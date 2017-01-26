Vince Carter turns back clock with 360 layup

Age is just a number and Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Vince Carter is the perfect example. The 18-year NBA veteran is the oldest active player in the association and turns 40 on Thursday, but that didn’t stop him from pulling off a jaw-dropping 360 layup in the second quarter of Memphis’ 101-99 win over Toronto on Wednesday.

Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale says he “predicted” the age defying play.

“I know you’re not going to believe me,” Fizdale said. “Tony Allen tried to 360 in our first game against Toronto and I say ‘wait a minute, if anybody’s going to be doing 360s on this team, it’s going to be Vince. I said that today. I promise.”

Carter has played in 39 games for the Grizzlies this season and is averaging 8.2 points per game. His production is a shell of the numbers he put up in his youth, but Fizdale is happy to have the veteran on his side.

“He’s invaluable to us,” Fizdale said. “He played 30 minutes for us tonight at 40 years old. It’s awesome to see it. It’s awesome to be a part of his journey. The journey of a future hall of famer and I’m just enjoying it.”

The Grizzlies return to action on Thursday at Portland. Tip off is set for 9 p.m. CT.

