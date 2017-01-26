Marc Gasol makes 2017 All-Star team

Grizzlies big man Marc Gasol is going back to the NBA All Star game.

He was voted by league coaches as a Western Conference reserve. Gasol also becomes the first Grizzlies player to make three All-Star game appearances.

Big Spain has led the Grizzlies to a 27-20 record, which is good enough for 7th place in the Western Conference.

Gasol’s best performance of the season came on Wednesday night, as he set a new career high for points in a game with 42 in a 101-99 win against Toronto.

Gasol is averaging a career high 21 points a game to go along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

All this after coming off a foot injury that cut his season short last year, and left many pundits wondering if he would ever be the same after surgery and a long rehab.

Gasol talked about representing Memphis when asked what a third All-Star game appearance would mean to him after the Grizzlies win over the Raptors.

“I’m always going to be proud to represent the city,” Gasol said. “The franchise and the people who’ve always supported me and the people that believed in me.”

Gasol played down his effectiveness on the court, in typical Gasol fashion.

"I thought that, you know, when I made plays too, when I was supposed to, I was aggressive," Gasol said. "When I caught it, and I didn't have the shot, I drove it and tried to make plays for somebody else. I even brought it up a couple of times. So, I guess, you know, that's what we need. I'm gonna try to do that every game."

Gasol is the only member of the Grizzlies to make this year's All-Star game.

Gasol's two previous All- Star appearances were in 2012 as a reserve and he was voted by the fans around the world as a starter in 2015.

