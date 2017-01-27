Memphis athletic director praises student athletes

Nothing is impossible. That's the way University of Memphis athletic director Tom Bowen thinks. It's his saying, his mantra, his way of life...and so far, it's working.

Despite a lack of resources and revenue, Memphis is competing and succeeding against some of the biggest schools in the region, like Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

"You tell me something is impossible, we say, 'No it's not,'" Bowen said.

Bowen has high expectations for Tigers athletics. The most important expectation is graduating the student athletes that call Memphis home.

"We're graduating students and these are young ambassadors for the city, and they're doing great things," Bowen said.

Memphis student athletes have a 92 percent graduation rate and the Tigers recently set nine academic records.

Outside the classroom, Bowen said he's proud of the results the athletes and coaches are getting.

Memphis football has enjoyed back-to-back winning seasons and bowl appearances.

Memphis women's soccer is coming off an NCAA tournament appearance.

Memphis men's basketball is competing well under new head coach Tubby Smith.

Bowen said those results are proof that Memphis doesn't need Power 5 conference status to succeed.

"In two days, I'm going to announce the number one recruiting class in the group of five in football. I have the finest men's basketball coach in the conference. I have one of the top women's basketball coaches in the conference. I have the best young football coach in the country. He's at the University of Memphis. So maybe the question should be, maybe those guys should learn to be like us," Bowen said.

As the Tigers continue to succeed, Bowen wants Memphis to be a collegiate brand of which the local community is proud.

"As we continue to develop a very consistent, highly competitive, wonderful athletic program in this university, these young men, young women should anticipate that this city's going to embrace them and be a part of that," Bowen said.

