No charges filed in Tipton Co W-2 release

A phishing scam received by a Tipton County employee has placed 1,937 Tipton County School Board employees at risk of identity theft after their private information was put in the wrong hands.

A phishing scam received by a Tipton County employee has placed 1,937 Tipton County School Board employees at risk of identity theft after their private information was put in the wrong hands.

Tipton County Schools Superintendent Buddy Bibb said there will be no charges filed against anyone in connection with the release of confidential and private information to scammers.

Supt. Bibb said the people who fell for a phishing scam and sent the information to hackers "are the victims in this case." The school district continues to communicate with employees and work with the IRS and Secret Service.

The phishing scam placed 1,937 Tipton County School Board employees at risk of identity theft.

An email, appearing to be sent from Dr. Bibb, was sent to an employee asking for sensitive and personal information on all employees. It was later discovered the email was not sent from Dr. Bibb, but was instead a scam.

The information released included the employees' names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, and social security numbers.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.