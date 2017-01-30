Mid-Southerners take to Washington D.C. to protest abortion

Some Mid-Southerners hit the streets of the nation's capitol in support of their pro-life movement on Friday.

Members of St Benedict at Auburndale in Memphis made the trek to Washington D.C. to walk with thousands of people from across the nation.

Deacon Chip Jones took to Facebook live to show the Mid-South how well it was represented in the march.

The annual rally is held each year in Washington D.C. to protest abortion.

The rally is held on or near the anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision Roe vs. Wade.

