Fallen MPD officer honored with Valor Award

Justin Welch is charged with shooting three people, then running from police before he hit Officer Verdell Smith with his car. Smith died from his injuries.

Justin Welch is charged with shooting three people, then running from police before he hit Officer Verdell Smith with his car. Smith died from his injuries.

A Memphis police officer killed in the line of duty while protecting others was honored Monday night.

Sergeant Verdell Smith was honored during the 100 Club of Memphis annual meeting. Smith's family was present to receive the Valor Award in his stead.

Smith was killed on June 4, 2016, after a man went on a shooting spree downtown.

The suspect, Justin Welch, is accused of shooting two people at Westy's on North Main Street and one person at Bass Pro Shops.

Police said Welch then ran over Smith with a stolen vehicle. Smith was trying to get other people out of the way and to safety when he was hit and killed.

Smith was a U.S. Navy veteran and served with MPD for 18 years.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.