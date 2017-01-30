RiverKings unveil Pink in the Rink jerseys

The Mississippi RiverKings (20-12-2) are taking the puck to cancer as they host "Pink In The Rink" night on Saturday, February 25.

The RiverKings released images of the jerseys that will be worn that night, all supporting the fight against breast cancer.

The jerseys are various shades of pink, sporting the RiverKings logo on the front with a pink cancer awareness ribbon on the bottom left side.

The RiverKings take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (10-20-4) at Landers Center for the game.

The jerseys worn during the game will be auctioned off after the game.

The RiverKings are third in the SPHL, behind Huntsville and Macon Mayhem.

