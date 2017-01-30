RiverKings look to maintain 3rd place in battle against Peoria

The Mississippi Riverkings (12-5-1) had a fight on their hands when the Evansville Thunderbolts (7-10-3) rolled into town.

The Mississippi RiverKings went to battle against the Knoxville Ice Bears in Knoxville Tuesday night, but came up just a little short in a 4-3 overtime loss.

The Mississippi RiverKings (16-8-2) lost their leading scorer Wednesday after center Cullen Bradshaw was loaned to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder.

In a physical and aggressive match at Landers Center, the Mississippi RiverKings (18-11-2) shutout the Evansville Thunderbolts (9-18-4) in a final score of 2-0 on Saturday.

The Mississippi RiverKings (20-12-2) are set to hit the ice against fourth place Peoria Rivermen (17-6-7) for a two game stretch starting Friday.

The RiverKings and Rivermen will face off in Peoria, with the RiverKings hoping to maintain their third place in the SPHL with a win over the Rivermen - who are nipping at their heels. The RiverKings have 42 points, with Peoria only 1 point behind at 41.

The RiverKings are 3-3 against Peoria, with only 1 of those wins being at Peoria.

The Rivermen will be led by goaltender Tyler Parks (5-4-2) as he seeks to gain a win over RiverKings Brad Barone (12-8-2).

Barone is in his first year with the RiverKings, coming from Louisiana where he finished 11-10-0 in the 2015-2016 season.

Barone has proved that he is a force to reckon with on the ice, and the Rivermen will have to create a plan to get the puck by him and find the back of the net.

Barone has put up two shutouts against teams this season.

Additionally, the RiverKings will rely on the hot stick of Cullen Bradshaw. Bradshaw is seeking to regain his title of scoring leader in the SPHL. He currently sits in fourth place behind Knoxville's Berkley Bradshaw, and Huntsville's Sy Nutkevitch and Johnny Daniels.

Bradshaw lost his top scorer spot in the SPHL when he was called up to the ECHL on loan to the ECHL Adirondack Thunder at the beginning of January. His stay wasn't for very long and the RiverKings were certainly glad to have him back when he made his return to the ice against Evansville at Landers Center on January 21.

The RiverKings will not return to Landers Center until Tuesday, February 7, when they take on Macon.

