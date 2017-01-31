Man indicted for watching child porn at McDonalds

A Memphis man was indicted Tuesday by a Shelby County grand jury on child pornography charges.

Robert Cliff Jr, 34, was indicted for sexual exploitation of a minor. Prosecutors said he was seen viewing child pornography on a laptop inside the McDonalds restaurant in the 2000 block of Union Avenue on May 1, 2016.

Investigators seized his computer and a jump drive. They discovered more than 50 sexually explicit images of children under the age of 18. Cliff told police officers that the youngest child in the images he had was younger than 12 years old.

Cliff is being held in the Shelby County jail on $150,000 bond. Sexual exploitation of a minor is a class C felony and carries a prison sentence of 3-15 years.

