Groups partner to file lawsuit against TVA drilling new water wells

An unlikely partnership formed in an effort to ensure the safety of Memphis drinking water.

Two groups are joining forces to appeal the court's decision that allows Tennessee Valley Authority to drill additional wells in order to cool their power plant. The new wells will use 3.5 million gallons of drinking water daily.

Protect Our Aquifer and The Sierra Club announced Tuesday they plan to file their appeal Wednesday in Chancery Court.

Conservationist fear drilling could disrupt the soil and send toxins into the Memphis drinking water.

The two groups are not the only ones taking action to ensure the drilling will not damage the drinking water.

TVA recently received approval from the water board to drill the new wells.

As a result of the approval, Senator Lee Harris (D-Memphis) and Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) partnered together to investigate how the well-drilling could impact the drinking water. They went on a fact-finding mission together January 24.

Kelsey said they were taking steps as well to make sure the drinking water for the Bluff City is protected.

"We're entering legislation to create a regional board, which will have authority over protecting the Memphis sand aquifer," Kelsey said.

The new plant is scheduled to be completed by 2018.

