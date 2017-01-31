Woman beaten, robbed near Overton Square

It was a frightening night for one woman Monday night after she was robbed and beaten near Overton Square.

According to Memphis Police Department, the woman said she was walking in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue, through the parking lot just after 10 p.m. when a man came up and demanded her purse. She told police the man grabbed her purse and forced her to the ground.

According to police, the man started hitting her in the right arm and in the head with a metal object in an attempt to get her purse.

The man was successful at snatching the purse because the purse strap broke.

The woman had minor injuries to her right wrist and head.

No one is in custody at this time.

