Top Memphis high school athletes commit with colleges

Several Memphis high school student-athletes made their official college selection on National Signing Day.

Timothy Taylor, running back for East High School, is going to University of Memphis. Taylor ran for 2,500 yards as a senior for the Class 4A state champions.

"I just want to thank my coaches, my teammates, my family, and everybody that supported me," Taylor said.

It was a great day for the Tigers, who pulled in their best football recruiting class in school history.

In a surprise move, Trezevant High School running back Cordarrian Richardson committed to University of Maryland--and he did it from space!

Richardson's commitment came as a surprise after he decommitted from Clemson University, last year's national championship team. Richardson was also being heavily courted by University of Memphis and University of Mississippi.

"They just told me to get them my top five things and they would do the rest," Richardson said of his decision.

The decision was such a surprise, Richardson's mother said she didn't even know her son's pick until she saw it with everyone else.

"I'm excited as well as a little confused, but at the end of the day I was just so glad this whole recruiting thing is over," Richardson's mother Catherine Starks said.

Richardson hopes to put on a show for the Terrapins in the fall.

UPDATE: Richardson changed his commitment again. Thursday he decided to sign with Central Florida University.

Memphis is a hotbed for football talent—as was evident when four Memphis high schools won Tennessee state championships.

Whitehaven High School: 19 commitments

William Whitfield - Fullerton CC

J'Len Smith - Western Illinois

Aaron Johnson - Middle Tennessee

Austin Harris - Fullerton CC

Matthew Robinson - Hiram CC

Kadedrick Richardson - Fullerton CC

Shabbar Wilson - Western Illinois

Kenneth Garrett - Mckendree University

Aubrey Miller - Missouri

Vontavious Thacker - Lincoln University

Darrick Jackson - Arkansas Monticello

Anthony Geter - Tennessee State

Tyler Walton - Fullerton CC

Jeremy Williams - Rhodes College

Tyrone Cason - Birmingham Southern

Markerion Johnson - Southern Miss

Jabril Malon - UT Chattanooga

Kylan Watkins - UT Martin

Whitehaven High School's Aubrey Miller is now a Missouri Tiger.

The 5-11, 207 lb OLB chose the Tigers over Memphis, Cincinnati, Louisville, and many more.

Miller says his relationship with Missouri head coach Barry Odom and the players made the difference in his recruiting.

"Most of the players and coaches there are from Memphis," Miller said. " I felt very comfortable when I went to Missouri more than any other one. When I went up there, Coach Odom, me and him had a bond. Especially the players up there, the recruits you know. I just felt at home."

Miller, who transferred to Whitehaven from Germantown High School in the middle of his sophomore year, helped the Tigers to a 6A state title win in 2016. He credits his time at Whitehaven in helping him get to the next level.

"When I was at Germantown, we had teachers but they weren't there to teach us," Miller said. "They were there to make a check. They were there doing their job. When I came here I could tell a big difference They tutored me, made sure I did all of my work and made sure I never settled for less."

Over in Cordova, Wolves linebacker Braylon Brown chose to join coach Norvell in Memphis. The 6'4'', 265 pound defensive tackle helped Cordova reach the state semifinals in Class 6A.

"Coach Norvell just showed me this was home, and Memphis was home for me. And I feel like I made the best decision for myself," Brown said.

Brown's teammate, 4-star recruit Quinton Bohann, chose Kentucky.

Evangelical Christian School had three athletes sign national letters of intent Wednesday. Preston Brady will be staying in the Mid-South to play under coach Mike Norvell for the Memphis Tigers. Molly Martin will head south to Oxford to join the Ole Miss soccer team, and Hunter Childress will take his glove to the Harding University baseball team.

