Man arrested for kidnapping, rape has lengthy record

Memphis police said a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and sexually assaulting her is behind bars. But, according to police records, it's not his first brush with the law.

Police said Deairo Shaw, 26, robbed a woman at gunpoint in a parking lot in the 3200 block of Old Brompton Circle just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said he then forced the woman to walk to a secluded area with him, where he sexually assaulted her.

Just a few hours later, investigators arrested Shaw for the crime. Police said he lived in the same apartment complex as the victim and they are looking into other similar crimes that happened in the days before the incident to determine if Shaw could be the person responsible for those crimes.

Shaw has a lengthy criminal record that includes 27 cases. The 26-year-old has been charged in the past with a wide range of charges that include domestic assault of a girlfriend, possession of a controlled substance, check forgery, fugitive from justice, and aggravated criminal trespass.

But, his latest charges are the most severe that he has faced.

Neighbors in the area were stunned to learn of the attack that happened close to where they live.

"This was very shocking to find out that someone was assaulted and raped outside my home," Dekisha Norwood said. "To know someone was assaulted in the wee hours of the morning, whether she was going or coming from home, is very disturbing."

Shaw is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated robbery, and aggravated kidnapping. He also had an outstanding warrant for domestic assault.

"It's kind of mind-boggling to walk outside and fear for your life if you go to get robbed and raped," Summer Robinson said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on any additional crimes they believe Shaw may have been involved in to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

