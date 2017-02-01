NCRM offers free museum admission to students

The National Civil Rights Museum is offering free field trips to local Title I Schools with the help of a generous sponsor.

The NCRM received a grant from Target that allows for students in Tipton, Fayette, DeSoto, and Crittenden counties to receive free admission to the museum for students in grades 4-12.

It's the fifth consecutive year the museum will provide free museum field trips to the groups of students. Each group can have up to 45 students and five chaperones.

Schools must apply for the free admission and then will be chosen between now and May 5. Applications are screened to determine the school's Title I eligibility.

Museum field trips will be scheduled on a first come-first served basis.

Educators can apply for the free tour's online through May 5 by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.